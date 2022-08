COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) – Watch out for a few areas of patchy fog this morning and pockets of mist and drizzle otherwise warm and muggy.

Showers and storms are back into the forecast mainly in the afternoon and evening. Showers and storms should keep temperatures cooler than Monday with highs mainly in the low 90s.

More showers and storms in the forecast for the remainder of the week as temperatures stay seasonable.