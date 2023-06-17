COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Seeing a few breaks in the thunderstorm and severe activity, but the unsettled pattern is coming back in the forecast along with a very wet pattern.

Sunday we could see several rounds of thunderstorms late in the afternoon/evening and into the nighttime hours as a shortwave moves through the southeast. Each storm will likely produce heavy rainfall, gusty winds and frequent lightning. Instability should be limited for severe storms, but one or two could be possible.

Upcoming work week, trending wet as a cut-off low spins and sits across the southeast bringing another waves of showers and thunderstorms. Little change in the forecast into mid and late week with rainfall totals potentially anywhere between 2-4” of rainfall, and some areas locally higher. There could be a flooding or flash flooding issue with repeated showers and storms under this pattern.

Warmest day of the forecast period will be Sunday with readings in the 90s then as more clouds and storms roll in for the week we will see readings dip into the low 80s and a few of us dipping into the 70s. We see temperatures rebound slightly by next weekend, but still remaining below average.