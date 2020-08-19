Scattered storms likely tomorrow and Friday

Returning back to a humid and unsettled pattern now the stalled out frontal boundary has lifted more northward. This will allow for more afternoon pop up thunderstorms as we close out the work week. Scattered storms will be likely helping keep temperatures below average at least through the first half of the weekend.

Stalled out boundary becomes washed out over the weekend. Temperatures return more seasonable for Sunday and Monday. Temperatures are back into the low 90s by Tuesday with rain chances lowered back to more isolated in nature.

Next week we also need to watch the tropics as two systems have a very likelihood of become our next tropical storms. The latest with the tropics can be found HERE in our Tracking the Tropics segment.

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

88° / 71°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 88° 71°

Thursday

86° / 71°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 86° 71°

Friday

82° / 69°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 82° 69°

Saturday

84° / 70°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 84° 70°

Sunday

85° / 72°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 85° 72°

Monday

85° / 73°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 85° 73°

Tuesday

88° / 72°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 88° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
82°

80°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

77°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

74°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

73°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
73°

72°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

72°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

74°

9 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
74°

77°

10 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
77°

80°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

83°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
83°

84°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
84°

84°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
84°

84°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
84°

82°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
82°

81°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
81°

80°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
80°

Trending Stories