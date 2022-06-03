Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Latest check of our first alert radar shows showers and storms popping up across our viewing area mainly confined to the southeast. This is due to a front that is pushing through our area. We are currently not expecting these storms to be severe at this time. These showers and storms could become more scattered as we progress through the afternoon hours due to daytime heating.

Overnight we begin to dry out to begin a nice weekend with lows on Saturday and Sunday in the upper 60s with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. There is still a chance for a stray pop up shower or storm on Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Looking ahead to next week we stay in that same summer pattern with highs in the 90s and daytime pop up showers and storms return.

As for the tropics we are still watching ” Potential Tropical Cyclone One” or what could be come “Alex” in the southern Gulf Of Mexico as its forecasted to impact the peninsula of Florida this weekend. Tropical Storm warnings are posted for the southern part of Florida. This system is expected to bring heavy rainfall and flooding to the region. Due to the front pushing through today it will steer it away from our area keeping us mainly dry.

-Chris Denmark-Miss. State Intern 2022