Scattered storms throughout Monday and staying tropical through the upcoming week

The gates remain open to plenty of gulf moisture spreading into the region for the remainder of Sunday and for the start of the upcoming week as we remain squeezed between two systems. Upper level low continues to spin out across the central plains helping to spread a good swath of rain into Mississippi and Alabama. High pressure remains built in across a portion of the east coast keeping us very humid and feeling somewhat tropical as we close out the weekend.

Monday, we will see scattered to widespread showers and storms across the majority of the area, so keep the rain gear close as you head out tomorrow. As we go throughout the week, the upper level low will move more northeast helping to drive high pressure more eastward which will keep a few afternoon pop-up thunderstorms in the forecast as we typically see for this time of the year.