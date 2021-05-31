Seasonable and dry for Memorial Day.

Another gorgeous and seasonable day across the News 3 viewing area with highs in the middle 80s to near 90 degrees for some. Expect a sunny start to the day with a few clouds moving in during the morning and into the afternoon.

High pressure will influence our forecast over the next couple of days, expect a little bit of the same with highs near average. Cloud cover will increase by Wednesday as the high pressure begins to shift to the east and a few stray showers can not be ruled out by the late evening.

High pressure pushes off the east coast by Thursday, more humidity and the chance for pop-up showers and storms will move into the forecast. The chances for showers and storms will continue through the weekend with highs in the middle 80s.