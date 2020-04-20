Seasonable and pleasant in the short-term with an active pattern continuing

Another storm system in the bag, which brought a lot of wind damage and numerous areas that received a lot of flash flooding. Thankfully, we have a couple of days to dry out and refocus on yet another storm system to arrive later this week.

For Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures will remain near average with sunny skies and a tad more cloudy cover for Wednesday but otherwise staying mostly sunny until our next storm system arrives Thursday.

We are WEATHER AWARE for Thursday for once again strong to severe storms which will have the potential to produce tornadoes and damaging winds. As of Tuesday afternoon, the storm system appears to arrive something in the morning hours and potentially lasting through early afternoon.

Once our Thursday system is done, we have yet another of the heels of this for the upcoming Sunday. This one will also have the potential for strong to severe storms.

Temperatures for the extended will remain near average (78ºF) or slightly above with a few days in the low 80s.