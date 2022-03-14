COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — More sunshine today with temperatures near normal for this time of the year, we’ll be a little breezy with winds gusting up to 15 mph but overall, a nice day.

Don’t put away the umbrellas just yet, we’ve got multiple chances for rain in the forecast starting Tuesday. Tuesday morning should start off dry and maybe a little sun but then by the afternoon rain moves in, heavy rain likely during the evening commute. Rain pushes out by early Wednesday morning and most of Wednesday looks to start dry with an isolated shower or two.

Great weather for St. Patrick’s Day! Some sun with a mixture of clouds with temperatures in the 70s, rain will move back into the forecast by Friday.

Spring begins at 11:33 AM EDT on Sunday!