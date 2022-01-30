Seasonable conditions return as showers are back later this week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — After starting out with the coldest temperatures of the year with readings dipping to the low 20s we managed to warm up nicely to the 60s across the region.

As we head into tonight, winds die down. A few clouds sweep through the area in the overnight hours, but mostly sunny by time you get up tomorrow morning. For Monday, mostly sunny conditions stick around with just a few clouds. Waking up Tuesday morning, again mostly sunny with just a few high clouds around, and that will remain the case throughout the day on Tuesday as the rain stays aways.

The best chances for rain look to be Thursday into early Friday. There is some rain on Wednesday, but right now it looks to stay west of us in across Alabama. Thursday is probably the biggest question mark of all. Right now it looks like a PM rain event, but it could turn into an almost all-day rain event. So make sure you stay tuned to the First Alert Weather team for the latest on those late week rain chances.