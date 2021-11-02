Seasonable for now but another push of cooler air will arrive by midweek

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- After another chilly morning, we’ll warm up quickly again today with sunny skies and highs in the low 70s. If you’re a fan of the sunny and mild conditions you better enjoy this now, our forecast is about to change

A few more clouds and slightly cooler on Wednesday ahead of our next front, we’ll only see high temperatures reaching the upper 60s to low 70s. A small disturbance will swing through the area by Thursday giving us the chance of a few isolated showers by the evening, which will linger into early Friday morning.

Perhaps the biggest story of the week will actually be the temperatures and not the rain. Due to cloud cover, we’ll only reach the low 60s on Thursday and only into the upper 50s on Friday.

This cool air mass will continue over the weekend and as skies clear Friday evening into Saturday morning, this will set us up for some of the coldest air that we have seen since late winter/early spring. Morning temperatures on Saturday could reach the upper 30s to low 40 but an even better chance for widespread 30s will be on Sunday morning with frost possible for some areas.