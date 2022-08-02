COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) – Tomorrow will be the highest rain chance for the next upcoming week. However, in perspective, the rain chance still remains low at an isolated chance.

Starting on Thursday, we will have stray showers for the rest of the week. We are stuck in the pattern because of a high-pressure system lingering over Georgia and Florida.

Our temperatures for the week will remain at or below average in the lower 90s. Our coolest days will be the start of the next work week.

This weekend will be nice with only a stray shower in the afternoon. Saturday will be the better day of the weekend with a little bit of drier air.

Karissa Chilcote UGA Intern