COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — After a cool Monday our temperatures finally warm back up to near average. Expect a mixture of sun and clouds for Tuesday with highs reaching the middle to upper 70s.

We’ll keep the seasonable temperatures through the end of the week and first half of the weekend, but our pattern will become unsettled.

A warm front will lift to the north Wednesday into Thursday, this will kick up a few showers and thunderstorms for Wednesday, some of which, may become a little strong. The best chance for rain and storms will be Thursday late afternoon into the evening. Storms on Thursday may be come strong to possibly severe, the best chance for this will be from interstate 185 and areas west.

Showers should wrap up by early Friday morning leaving the afternoon calm and quiet with highs nearing 80.