Seasonable to start the week; Tropical Storm Nicholas remains in the western Gulf.

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – After a gorgeous weekend that gave us a little taste of fall, we’ll be back to summer this week as tropical moisture returns. A ridge of high pressure will continue to influence our forecast for the beginning of the week thus we’ll stay dry today with a mixture of sun and clouds. High temperatures will push towards 90 degrees which is seasonable for this time of the year. A few stray showers will be possible on Tuesday but most will stay dry.

The ridge of high pressure will begin to break down as Tropical Storm Nicholas moves closer to the Texas coast. At the moment, Nicholas remains a tropical storm with winds up to 60 mph as it moves to the NNW, it is expected to make landfall overnight or Tuesday morning as a strong tropical storm. We’ll likely see indirect impacts from Nicholas as the remnants move east, isolated showers and storms will be possible across the News 3 viewing as starting Wednesday and lasting through the weekend.