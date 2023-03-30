Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)- What a beautiful day we have on tap, plenty of sunshine and pleasant temperatures.
High pressure continues to influence on our forecast, this means rain and storms will stay away. Near average today with most of the area reaching the middle 70s.
We’ll continue to stay calm on Friday although we’ll have a few more passing clouds, a little warmer as well with highs In the low 80s.
Weather Aware Saturday:
Tracking a cold front that will bring a chance for a few strong storms. A few showers in the morning then showers and storms as the line of storms begins to move across the area during the afternoon. Brief periods of heavy rain and frequent lighting, gusty winds many also accompany the stronger storms.