COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Starting off the new week with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures hovering close to freezing with a few areas dipping sub-freezing. Temperatures this afternoon will be quite seasonal and pleasant as they climb into the low 60s under mostly sunny skies.

We will be brushed with a few light showers late Monday and early Tuesday as the front moves through. A light wintry mix is possible for areas of extreme northwest Chambers County.

Don’t be fooled with the ‘warm’ weather as an Arctic front makes its way into the region late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Temperatures will fall into the 20s and teens with wind chill values falling into the teens and single digits across the viewing area with wind gusting up to 20-25 mph.

Wednesday’s cold arctic air push is short lived as temperatures moderate into the 50s by late week; however, secondary push will be more potent and longer heading into the weekend.

Another brush with a few showers will be possible late Thursday and early Friday, but temperatures will be the bigger story as temperatures again drop into the 20s and teens. Turning more seasonal by the start of the work week.