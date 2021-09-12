Seasonal temps as tropical moisture moves back in

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Staying quiet as we head into the first part of the week with seasonable temperatures and humidity levels slowly increasing as we see a return of rainfall chances across the region.

Right now our biggest influence is the ridge of high pressure; however, this ridge will slowly weaken as Tropical Storm Nicholas draws closer to the United States. The latest track takes Nicholas along the Mexico and Texas coast before coming ashore around Corpus Christi and continues to weakened although the storm will be a heavy rain maker.

As for us, we see our chances of rain increase Wednesday as we see moisture return to the region indirectly associated with Nicholas, but as the remnants are projected to move eastward we will likely see what is left of Nicholas impact us later in the week with isolated showers and storms.