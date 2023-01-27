COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Clear and quiet as we gear up for the overnight with just a few clouds as temperatures drop near to below freezing again by Saturday morning. Saturday will be the better day of the weekend with increasing clouds throughout the afternoon and into the evening with temperatures close to 60.

Sunday will be cloudy to start and remain cloudy throughout the day before heavy showers move in late in the evening and stay through the overnight hours and into the early part of Monday. Monday afternoon and evening we should see mostly cloudy skies along with Tuesday, before more showers move in late.

Wednesday and Thursday are trending wetter as we are stuck in this very wet and active weather pattern. A few storms will be possible Thursday as the main energy along the frontal boundary pushes through and clears out. Friday.

Through this active pattern we could see upwards of 2-3” of rainfall while continuing the wet January trend with it bleeding over into the first part of February.