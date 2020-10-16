Second cold front of the week will bring cooler temperatures for the weekend.

7 Day Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Finally! Our second cold front of the week will sweep through and bring us cool temperatures and low humidity just in time for the weekend.

Clouds will continue to increase during the afternoon along the cold front and our winds will begin to pick up as well. Temperatures not nearly as warm thanks to the increase of clouds and front so expect highs to reach the low to middle 70s. By the evening commute we’ll begin to see decreasing clouds and some sunshine before the sun sets. 

Clear skies, dry air will allow temperatures to fall quickly and the winds may make it feel a couple degrees cooler too. After a chilly start, Saturday will be a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine and highs in the middle 70s. Sunday will be another beautiful day as well with plenty of sunshine.

A tad bit more cloud cover and a little warmer heading into next week. The next chance for any precipitation and it won’t be much will be by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Friday

72° / 48°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 72° 48°

Saturday

71° / 53°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 71° 53°

Sunday

77° / 57°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 77° 57°

Monday

81° / 62°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 81° 62°

Tuesday

82° / 67°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 10% 82° 67°

Wednesday

83° / 66°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 83° 66°

Thursday

84° / 66°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 84° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

67°

2 PM
Cloudy
0%
67°

68°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

68°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

71°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

70°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

67°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

64°

8 PM
Clear
0%
64°

62°

9 PM
Clear
0%
62°

60°

10 PM
Clear
0%
60°

58°

11 PM
Clear
0%
58°

57°

12 AM
Clear
0%
57°

56°

1 AM
Clear
0%
56°

54°

2 AM
Clear
0%
54°

54°

3 AM
Clear
0%
54°

53°

4 AM
Clear
0%
53°

52°

5 AM
Clear
0%
52°

51°

6 AM
Clear
0%
51°

50°

7 AM
Clear
0%
50°

49°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
49°

52°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
52°

56°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
56°

60°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
60°

64°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

66°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories