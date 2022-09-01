COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) —New month but same forecast with showers and storms. Wednesday’s cold front has become stationary across the News 3 viewing area, this means shower and storms will remain in the forecast today and even through the weekend. High temperatures today will reach the low to middle 90s but will cool down into the 80s over the next few days thanks to the stationary front.

Holiday weekend:

Not a complete wash out but if you are trying to hit the pool this weekend, you’ll want to have some back up plans just in case. Showers and storms will be possible each afternoon with brief downpours.

Tropics:

Keeping a watchful eye on the tropics with several disturbances that have the potential for development. Several disturbances have a high percentage chance of developing either into Danielle or Earl, the next two names on the list. At this time, all systems look to avoid the United States.