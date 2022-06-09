COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-Our pattern will not change all that much today through Saturday as several rounds of showers and storms will be possible but it will not be a complete wash out.

Early morning showers and storms will continue to track south, we’ll begin to dry out and keep clouds through the morning commute. A few pop-up showers and storms during the afternoon as a front passes through.

We’ll remain unsettled Friday and Saturday with the chance for scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. High temperatures will remain in the low 90s on Friday then into the 80s Saturday as we begin to have cooler air filter in.

High pressure settles in on Sunday and we’ll be back to our summer pattern with highs in the upper 80s, big time heat for early next week with highs in the middle 90s.