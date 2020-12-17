 

Several Chilly Mornings Are On Tap, But A Slight Warm Up Heading Into The Weekend!

TONIGHT: We’ll be mostly cloudy this evening into the overnight with lows dipping down into the mid 30’s

THURSDAY: Sunshine will return Thursday as the clouds exit the region. Highs will top out in the upper 40’s, but with a north breeze of about 10-15 mph, it’s going to feel a little cooler than that.

FRIDAY: After another cold start with temps in the upper 20’s to low 30’s, we’ll start warm up a bit as highs climb back into the mid to upper 50’s with lots of sunshine.

SATURDAY: Most of you will reach the upper 50’s, and wouldn’t be surprised to see a few low 60’s as well. Clouds will begin to return in the afternoon and evening. Thanks to a mostly clear start to the day, lows will be back in the mid 30’s.

SUNDAY: Sunday will start out cloudy, and then a chance of some showers returns by the afternoon, although rain amounts look to be rather light. Lows will be in the mid 40’s.

MONDAY: After an early morning chance of rain, the afternoon should feature clearing skies and highs into the low 60’s. Early morning clouds should keep our lows in the mid 40’s.

TUESDAY: Expect lots of sunshine and highs getting into the mid 60’s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30’s.

Catch Meteorologist Cody Nickel Thursday morning and 5 and 6 for the latest on the weekend and that First Alert Forecast.

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have a great Thursday! Brian

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

44° / 36°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 44° 36°

Thursday

47° / 29°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 47° 29°

Friday

55° / 31°
Sunny
Sunny 8% 55° 31°

Saturday

57° / 43°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 57° 43°

Sunday

61° / 45°
Rain
Rain 61% 61° 45°

Monday

61° / 37°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 22% 61° 37°

Tuesday

64° / 39°
Sunny
Sunny 12% 64° 39°

44°

2 AM
Cloudy
2%
44°

42°

3 AM
Cloudy
2%
42°

41°

4 AM
Cloudy
2%
41°

38°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
38°

38°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
38°

37°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
37°

37°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
37°

37°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
37°

38°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
38°

40°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
40°

42°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
42°

44°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
44°

45°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
45°

46°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
46°

46°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
46°

45°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
45°

42°

6 PM
Clear
2%
42°

41°

7 PM
Clear
2%
41°

39°

8 PM
Clear
2%
39°

37°

9 PM
Clear
3%
37°

36°

10 PM
Clear
3%
36°

35°

11 PM
Clear
3%
35°

34°

12 AM
Clear
3%
34°

33°

1 AM
Clear
4%
33°

Trending Stories