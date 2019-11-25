Several cold fronts will move through this week, the first on Wednesday

After a cold morning look for temperatures to warm up to the middle 60s with plenty of sunshine during the afternoon, pleasant to start the holiday week and great if you are getting an early start on travel. Tonight a few more clouds and not as cold with temperatures in the 40s.

Increasing clouds on Tuesday ahead of a cold front, we’ll stay dry and mild with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Rain associated with the front will not arrive until late Wednesday morning into the afternoon and should be out of the area by Wednesday evening. Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday will be great with more sun and near average temperatures.

Another cold front will move into the area late Saturday into Sunday, this will give us our next chance of rain and fairly cool temperatures.