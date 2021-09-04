Several cool mornings ahead before humidity returns next week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Remaining relatively quiet for the remainder of the weekend as continue to see cool mornings for at least several more days before humidity levels return with an approaching frontal boundary. This boundary moves into the region Monday with it stalling out just to our north. We will likely see a few showers by Monday afternoon and into Tuesday as well.

Around midweek will be watching the tropics to see what this disturbance will do and whether it develops because if it does it will impact our forecast around Wednesday/Thursday. As of right now, we have introduced isolated showers and storms across the area as this gulf low moves along the Florida panhandle with the current forecast. This is subject to change.

Another frontal boundary arrives Thursday afternoon helping to clear us out once again with some cooler air to bring another taste of fall to the south. High pressure builds in behind the front keeping us dry; however, as we gear towards the peak of tropical season we will need to keep a very watchful eye to see if anything develops.