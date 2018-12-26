Several days of heavy rain to bring flood threat to the valley Video

We are transitioning into a very unsettled pattern across the deep south. Potentially three waves of moisture will come our way through New Year's Day.

WAVE #1: Late Thursday/early Friday:

Few thunderstorms possible. (This wave will provide the greatest rainfall totals. Potentially up to 2" in some areas.

WAVE #2: Saturday into Sunday:

Earlier front that moved Friday, starts to stall out and lifts back up into the region. These showers will be light in nature. Generally less than 1" in rainfall totals.

WAVE #3: Monday - Tuesday:

An area of low pressure develops along the stall out boundary, picks up some momentum and is pushed back across the south. This surge of moisture looks to last through early morning hours on Wednesday. Some uncertainty with this round, but generally rainfall totals will be around 1"

So overall, we are looking at a wet pattern with forecast potential up to 5" of rainfall in some areas with a majority of the region seeing 3-4"