Several days of heavy rain to bring flood threat to the valley
We are transitioning into a very unsettled pattern across the deep south. Potentially three waves of moisture will come our way through New Year's Day.
WAVE #1: Late Thursday/early Friday:
Few thunderstorms possible. (This wave will provide the greatest rainfall totals. Potentially up to 2" in some areas.
WAVE #2: Saturday into Sunday:
Earlier front that moved Friday, starts to stall out and lifts back up into the region. These showers will be light in nature. Generally less than 1" in rainfall totals.
WAVE #3: Monday - Tuesday:
An area of low pressure develops along the stall out boundary, picks up some momentum and is pushed back across the south. This surge of moisture looks to last through early morning hours on Wednesday. Some uncertainty with this round, but generally rainfall totals will be around 1"
So overall, we are looking at a wet pattern with forecast potential up to 5" of rainfall in some areas with a majority of the region seeing 3-4"
Georgia News
Teen accused of slashing student with box cutter at school
A Georgia student is accused of punching another student in the head in a school bathroom and then slashing that student's wrist with a box cutter.Read More »
Georgia: Bodies of two teens found in Effingham County
Effingham county residents and people across Georgia are heartbroken after the story of Mary and Elwyn Crocker Jr. spread.Read More »
Georgia Power proposes some dam decommissions, removals
Our Chattahoochee River will be seeing some changes very soon.Read More »
Alabama News
Opelika firefighter discusses his will to survive horrific training explosion
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) - The Opelika firefighter who nearly died in a horrific training accident back in March is speaking about the explosion, his will to survive and how his painful recovery was made possible because of his physical condition.Read More »
Former Alabama mayor critical, family called to prison
A former Alabama mayor is said to be in critical condition and his family has been called to a Kentucky federal prison where he's serving 15 years for bribery and public corruption.Read More »
Facebook suspends accounts over Alabama Senate race tactics
A statement from Facebook says the company "recently removed five accounts run by multiple individuals for engaging in coordinated inauthentic behavior on Facebook around the Alabama special election.Read More »
