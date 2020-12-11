Several rounds of rain coming for this weekend

We will be watching the first of three storm systems on Saturday. We will begin the day mostly cloudy, with temperatures bottoming out in the upper 40s and low 50s. As the shortwave associated with our first storm system approaches our area throughout the day, we will see a line of showers move across the region during the evening and overnight hours, lasting into early Sunday morning. We are not expecting any type of severe weather with this system. This also means that we will not see much rainfall with this first system either, with many areas only seeing around a quarter of an inch.

Once this first cold front passes through early on Sunday morning, we will remain mostly cloudy, but dry and a little bit cooler, with temperatures topping out in the upper 60s. The system that just passed through the region earlier that morning will then lift back northward with a low-pressure system and a second cold front with it. This system, much like the first one, will bring a line of showers through the region late Sunday into Monday morning. Because the low-pressure center is expected to track near our area (aka south of I-85), we will see higher rainfall totals from this second system.

The second cold front then pushes through on Monday morning, bringing us cooler air and partly cloudy skies for the remainder of Monday and for Tuesday as well.

Our third frontal system, much like the other two, is the result of a shortwave that will bring another chance of showers to the region on Wednesday. This system will then move out Wednesday night, bringing much cooler and calmer weather for the latter part of next week.