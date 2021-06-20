Severe threat has ended, expect light rain to continue for Father’s Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The severe weather threat has ended across the News 3 viewing area, no watches or warnings remain. Expect areas of light to moderate rain as Tropical Depression Claudette continues to move through. Severe storms will remain to our south and southeast.

Expect clouds and a little bit of sun this afternoon and into the early evening. A few isolated showers are not out of the question, but this should not dampen your Father’s Day afternoon and evening plans.

Staying unsettled into next week with several chances for showers and storms, below average with highs in the middle 80s.