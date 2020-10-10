Severe threat out, light showers off and on during the day Sunday

7 Day Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We are still dealing the post-tropical effects from Delta has the system continues to lift out towards the north and east. Wrap around moisture will provide off and on light showers throughout the day on Sunday until we fully clear the system for the start of the week.

Monday is looking rain free and quiet, but we are watching a cold front that will move into the region Tuesday. This frontal boundary will not have any impacts except it will bring in some drier air for the middle of the week. Temperatures will hold in the mid 80s with high pressure building in briefly before another boundary moves in Friday. Friday’s cold front will have some cooler air associated with and you’ll notice a drop in temperatures as we get into next weekend.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

81° / 71°
Rain and thunder
Rain and thunder 100% 81° 71°

Sunday

76° / 67°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 60% 76° 67°

Monday

85° / 67°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 85° 67°

Tuesday

85° / 60°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 85° 60°

Wednesday

85° / 64°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 85° 64°

Thursday

85° / 62°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 85° 62°

Friday

72° / 51°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 72° 51°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
74°

73°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
73°

74°

12 AM
Few Showers
30%
74°

73°

1 AM
Showers
40%
73°

73°

2 AM
Few Showers
40%
73°

73°

3 AM
Few Showers
30%
73°

73°

4 AM
Showers
40%
73°

73°

5 AM
Showers
40%
73°

73°

6 AM
Showers
40%
73°

73°

7 AM
Showers
50%
73°

72°

8 AM
Showers
50%
72°

72°

9 AM
Showers
50%
72°

73°

10 AM
Showers
60%
73°

74°

11 AM
Showers
60%
74°

75°

12 PM
Showers
50%
75°

76°

1 PM
Showers
40%
76°

76°

2 PM
Showers
40%
76°

76°

3 PM
Showers
40%
76°

76°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

73°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Don't Miss