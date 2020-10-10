Severe threat out, light showers off and on during the day Sunday

We are still dealing the post-tropical effects from Delta has the system continues to lift out towards the north and east. Wrap around moisture will provide off and on light showers throughout the day on Sunday until we fully clear the system for the start of the week.

Monday is looking rain free and quiet, but we are watching a cold front that will move into the region Tuesday. This frontal boundary will not have any impacts except it will bring in some drier air for the middle of the week. Temperatures will hold in the mid 80s with high pressure building in briefly before another boundary moves in Friday. Friday’s cold front will have some cooler air associated with and you’ll notice a drop in temperatures as we get into next weekend.