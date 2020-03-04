Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of eastern Alabama until 10 AM CST

A severe thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Barbour and Russell County until 10 AM CST.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible this morning and some may become strong to severe with winds in excess of 60 mph and large hail. These storms may also contain very heavy rainfall, this may cause flash flooding especially in areas that have received heavy rain over the last few days.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible into the afternoon as well and again the rain may become very heavy, a Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the entire area until Thursday afternoon. An additional 2-4 inches of rain will be possible through Thursday evening and flash flooding will be possible.

Rain will wrap up by Thursday afternoon, clouds will decrease overnight into early Friday morning. Staying dry and sunny Friday into the first half of Monday, a few showers will be possible Monday evening ahead of our next system.