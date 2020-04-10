Severe weather likely for Easter Sunday

First half of the weekend we aren’t expecting any issues. The day will start off cool, then by the afternoon it’ll feel very pleasant and seasonable with plenty of sunshine. Clouds start to build in late setting the stage for a widespread severe weather outbreak across the southeast.

Easter Sunday we are WEATHER ALERT as conditions will be likely for strong damaging wind gusts, isolated tornadoes (a few strong), large hail and flash flooding potential. Sunday morning we are anticipating a round of heavy rain to move through before we have a lull in the activity for a majority of the day. A strong low pressure system will move into the Ohio River Valley with a squall line trailing. This is what we will have to watch as the system moves through late Sunday into overnight Monday.

This system clears sometime late Monday with high pressure building in behind it. A few showers will be possible Wednesday mainly south and southeast of Columbus. Otherwise temperatures remain slightly below average with a mix of sun and clouds.