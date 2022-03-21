RIGHT NOW: We are tracking ahead for our next storm system over east Texas now. The forecast is not looking good for Mississippi and western Alabama Tuesday with higher confidence for all hazards tornadoes, damaging wind, hail, and flash flooding.

WEATHER AWARE: WEDNESDAY 3 AM-11 AM This is the best analysis right now for severe storms in the overnight. If this were daytime, we would likely see a higher severe risk level. The slight risk places us 2 out of 5 for severe storms across the entire region.

The HRRR model places storms here for a marginal risk tomorrow evening. With a few discreet cells. I will watch this but I’m not convinced just yet. So stay tuned for the next few updates I send out.

The hazards are: Damaging wind, isolated tornadoes in the region, hail, and local street flooding.