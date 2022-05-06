COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Severe weather threat trending downward as a dry-slot of stable air helped minimize our severe weather threat. Randolph and Sumter Counties did see severe thunderstorms, but no reports of damage from these as they continue to lift off towards the east.

Winds will start to pick up this evening as we get on the backside of the front. Gusting upwards to 20-25 mph. For that a Wind Advisory has been issued across the region through Friday evening.

Mother’s Day Weekend is looking absolutely fantastic with readings hovering near 80 degrees and plenty of sunny skies with a few cumulus clouds.

Staying pretty much uneventful through the start of next week with sunny to mostly sunny conditions as temperatures steadily warm back into the mid to upper 80s.

Late next week we need to watch as a few showers move back in the forecast and computer models potentially hinting at some tropical mischief.