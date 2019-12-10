Sharp decline in temperatures, but rain not completely out of this forecast

Near record breaking temperatures this afternoon before a cold front arrived to the Fountain City dropping temperatures roughly 10 degrees. A few light showers possible early Wednesday morning but breezy conditions will be very persistent out of the northwest.

Most of Thursday will remain dry until moisture from our next system pushes into the area from the south. Cloudy throughout Friday with a heavy soaking rain. Leftover showers will remain Saturday morning before the system full clears. Temperatures return to more seasonable Sunday and we dry out in between systems.

Heavy rain returns Monday with seasonable temperatures as another low pressure system arrives back to the south. The main difference with this system, another cold front will push through helping temperatures cool off.