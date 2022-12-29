COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Temperatures climbed into the 70s this afternoon with some areas across east Alabama climbing into the mid 70s. Temperatures will remain warm and above average through tonight with clear skies.

Through the day Friday, temperatures will again warm into the upper 60s and low 70s, but we are tracking a weakening system that will bring rain showers and a few rumbles of thunder to the region by Friday evening. Rain showers will continue overnight and into Saturday morning before clearing out mid morning.

Dry for News Year’s Day and Monday before we track a secondary storm system that will arrive Tuesday/Wednesday across the region. There is a higher chance of seeing some strong to severe storms with this system as it moves through. The First Alert Weather Team will fine tune the details for this system over the weekend.