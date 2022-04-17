COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Showers and storms continue through the rest of Sunday night and into the overnight hours before a cold front sweeps through bringing back seasonable and sunny conditions for the start of the week.

Low pressure and cold front move through the southeast during the day Monday leaving us a few light showers for Monday before trending partly sunny for Monday afternoon. Slightly cooler readings will will likely after the front passes for Tuesday as high pressure builds in.

A weak boundary tries to move in from the north on Thursday/Friday aiding in more cloud cover, but staying mostly sunny and warm as temperatures return to the 80s. High pressure remains strong and keeps the boundary out of the southeast leaving us dry and sunny heading into the upcoming weekend.