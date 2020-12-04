Showers and a few storms today, clearing for Saturday with light showers back before the weekend ends

Warmer start to Friday as clouds and rain move in ahead of our next system. This system is moving rather quickly and also much weaker than our Sunday system which brought cold air to the region. This front will cool us off, but not as much as we saw earlier this week.

By late morning showers arrive across the region with a few occasional rumbles of thunder with the strong storms, but widespread severe storms are not anticipated. This system clears by later this evening for your Friday night plans.

The weekend overall will be nice and pleasant with mostly sunny skies on Saturday. Sunday will be mainly dry until another system moves through and will likely squeeze out a few light showers Sunday evening into overnight Monday. This weekend system will help cool us back down into the 30s with highs return back to the 50s and 60s and sunny skies for next week.