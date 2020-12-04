 

Showers and a few storms today, clearing for Saturday with light showers back before the weekend ends

7 Day Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Warmer start to Friday as clouds and rain move in ahead of our next system. This system is moving rather quickly and also much weaker than our Sunday system which brought cold air to the region. This front will cool us off, but not as much as we saw earlier this week.

By late morning showers arrive across the region with a few occasional rumbles of thunder with the strong storms, but widespread severe storms are not anticipated. This system clears by later this evening for your Friday night plans.

The weekend overall will be nice and pleasant with mostly sunny skies on Saturday. Sunday will be mainly dry until another system moves through and will likely squeeze out a few light showers Sunday evening into overnight Monday. This weekend system will help cool us back down into the 30s with highs return back to the 50s and 60s and sunny skies for next week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Friday

64° / 38°
Cloudy with rain
Cloudy with rain 100% 64° 38°

Saturday

61° / 37°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 61° 37°

Sunday

59° / 42°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 59° 42°

Monday

54° / 33°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 54° 33°

Tuesday

54° / 32°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 54° 32°

Wednesday

57° / 33°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 57° 33°

Thursday

64° / 40°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 64° 40°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

49°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
49°

51°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
51°

55°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
55°

58°

11 AM
Showers
40%
58°

60°

12 PM
Showers
60%
60°

61°

1 PM
Rain
90%
61°

62°

2 PM
Rain
100%
62°

62°

3 PM
Rain
100%
62°

62°

4 PM
Rain
80%
62°

60°

5 PM
Showers
50%
60°

58°

6 PM
Showers
40%
58°

55°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
55°

51°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
51°

49°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
49°

47°

10 PM
Clear
10%
47°

45°

11 PM
Clear
10%
45°

43°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
43°

42°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
42°

41°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
41°

41°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
41°

40°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
40°

39°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
39°

39°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
39°

39°

7 AM
Clear
10%
39°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories