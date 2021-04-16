Showers and cool temperatures will continue for the first half of the weekend.

A break in between systems will allow a majority of us to remain rain-free but there is a slim chance for showers and sprinkles today. The best chance for showers will be south of Columbus through midday. Mostly cloudy and cool today with high temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s this afternoon.

Scattered showers will be possible Saturday morning through the early afternoon as our next front moves through. Cloud cover and rain chances will keep temperatures cool, highs will only reach the upper 60s to low 70s. Once rain clears, clouds should gradually decrease and we could see some sun before sunset.

More sun and warming up for the end of the weekend and into the new work week. The first half of the work week will feature temperatures that are just a little bit below normal with plenty of sunshine but we will quickly warm up to the upper 70s by mid-week.