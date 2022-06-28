COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-Another round of showers and thunderstorms will be possible today as a cold front becomes stationary across the area. Behind the stationary front, temperatures will reach the middle to upper 80s while areas ahead of the front will reach the low 90s.

This front will continue to influence our forecast Wednesday, we’ll keep scattered showers and storms during the peak daytime heating with high temperatures only reaching the middle to upper 80s.

By Thursday rain chances will begin to drop off a little with a few isolated showers in the afternoon and evening, this will continue into the weekend as well. Clouds and the chance for rain will keep temperatures below average with most of the area struggling to get out of the middle to upper 80s.

4th of July:

The 4th of July holiday will feature warmer temperatures and the chance for a few pop-up showers and storms. Not a wash out at the moment but you may have to dodge a few showers if you have outdoor plans.