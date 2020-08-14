Showers and storms continue as temperatures temporarily cool down

7 Day Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

More showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for today, a few are possible this morning but the best chance will come this afternoon and evening. After a long streak of highs in the 90s we’ll finally see a drop in our temperatures today with most of the area struggling to get out of the upper 80s. Showers and storms may linger into the overnight hours and into early Saturday morning. 

A little bit of the same on Saturday with a few stray showers in the morning and then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Clouds and rain chances will keep our temperatures in the upper 80s once again but any breaks in the clouds could raise some areas to around 90 degrees. Showers should come to an end late Saturday and clouds should begin to break apart, this will set us up for a drier and warmer Sunday. 

Tropics:
Tropical Storm Josephine continues to spin out in the Atlantic and it appears that it may stay north of the Caribbean islands. It is expected to strengthen just a little more but as it does it will encounter drier air and this will weaken it as it curves out to sea. Josephine will pose no threat to the Gulf of Mexico and it appears no threat to the US East Coast.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Friday

88° / 73°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 90% 88° 73°

Saturday

86° / 72°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 86° 72°

Sunday

93° / 71°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 93° 71°

Monday

93° / 72°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 93° 72°

Tuesday

91° / 70°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 40% 91° 70°

Wednesday

88° / 70°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 88° 70°

Thursday

86° / 69°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 86° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
80°

82°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

84°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
84°

82°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
82°

83°

2 PM
Heavy Thunderstorms
80%
83°

84°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
84°

88°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
88°

86°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
86°

82°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
82°

80°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
80°

80°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
80°

77°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
77°

76°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
76°

76°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
76°

76°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
76°

75°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

75°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

75°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

75°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

74°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
74°

74°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
74°

74°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
74°

74°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
74°

75°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories