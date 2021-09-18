Showers and storms continue through mid next week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Unsettled weather pattern continues with isolated to scattered showers and storms through the remainder of the weekend and lasting into early portions of next week. While we see humid conditions, temperatures will only climb into the low 80s before a pattern change comes.

A cold front moves through the area during the day on Wednesday helping to clear us of this very wet and humid pattern while bringing drier and cooler air to the southeast. High pressure builds in behind the front late next week bringing sunny skies back to the Chattahoochee Valley. Some mornings will dip into the 50s as we see another taste of fall while Autumn officially starts Wednesday.