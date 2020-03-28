Showers and storms for Sunday

The forecast is still on par for near record heat Friday afternoon. The record high temperature for Friday is 88°. We are forecasting the same as the record high, so we are likely going to tie a record for Friday and more clouds will slowly enter the First Alert Forecast as we approach Saturday but will clear in the afternoon, so we will heat up. Our next chance for storms arrives Sunday late morning into early afternoon. This front appears to be weakening, however, this time of year all cold fronts need to be watched closely for any storms with strong gusty winds. At this time the set-up looks to be marginal at best, so that is the lowest end for any severe weather.

The air behind this will be more seasonal or back down into the low to mid 70s for highs and overnight lows could dip down into the 50s. The extended forecast looks to be a bit more unsettled for better opportunities for rain showers moving into the first week of April. And we will have to watch for our typical April severe weather pattern, which could be the first week of April. Cold fronts need to be watched closely for any storms with strong gusty winds.