Showers and storms for Sunday

Weakening front boundary will give us a few showers and storms Sunday. Timing primarily looks late morning into the early afternoon. This front is quickly out of here with weak high pressure building in behind it, but that isn’t going to last long.
A strengthening low pressure system will move through the southeast Tuesday bringing heavy rain and thunderstorms. We are WEATHER AWARE for the potential for a few strong to severe storms that could pack isolated wind gusts up to 60mph and a brief isolated spin-up tornado.
After this system moves out, temperatures are a tad cooler but right near average through the end of the week with mostly sunny skies as high pressure helps us dry out. Another frontal boundary arrives Saturday with more showers and storms.