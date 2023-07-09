Trending rain-free for Tuesday and Wednesday; humidity levels ramp back up by the end of the week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Tracking a few showers and thunderstorms again this afternoon and evening bringing heavy rainfall, an occasional gust of wind and frequent lightning.

We will continue to see more showers and storms move into the region later tonight with showers likely overnight and for your Monday morning. A few of these could be a little on the stronger side, but our severe weather threat is on the marginal end (level 1 out of 5.)

Frontal boundary clears the region Monday and Tuesday so possibly looking at less humid air for those days as we start the week, but the frontal boundary lifts northward again bringing back a few stray showers to the forecast.

Cooler to start the week with mid to upper 80s for Monday. Lower 90s return for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs creeping back into the mid 90s by the end of the week. Head index values likely in the upper 90s by the end of the forecast period as we return more summer-like.a