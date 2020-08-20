Showers and storms likely today, Tropical Depression Thirteen forms in the Atlantic.

Showers and storms likely today as a stalled out front lingers over the area. A few stray showers will be possible this morning but more scattered showers and storms will be possible this afternoon into the evening. Some storms this afternoon may become strong or severe, while the threat is on the low end damaging winds will be possible in addition to heavy rain. Cloud cover and increased rain chances will keep our temperatures in the middle to upper 80s this afternoon.

The stalled out front will linger into Friday as well so we can expect a repeat forecast. Showers and storms possible in the afternoon with a few becoming strong with damaging winds possible. Highs will only reach the middle 80s across the area.

Our unsettled pattern will continue into the weekend as highs stay in the 80s, we’ll get a little bit of break early next week as our rain chances let up just a little and our highs return to near average.

Tropics:

Tropical Depression Thirteen formed in the Atlantic late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning. It will continue to strengthen and possibly become Tropical Storm Laura by tonight. Current track takes it just north of Puerto Rico by early Saturday morning and near Florida by early next week. Track and intensity will change over the next few days so it is still too early to talk about exactly how this might impact the Gulf of Mexico.