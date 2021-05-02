Showers and storms move in, a few strong by Monday afternoon

Showers and a few storms move in later this evening and through the overnight as a warm front lifts northward helping to destablize the atmosphere by ushering in warmer temperatures. We remain unsettled for Monday as we will likely see more showers and storms through the afternoon and evening aided by daytime heating where a few could be on the stronger end.

Tuesday we anticipate warmer temperatures with mid to low 80s and short-term model indications pick up on a MCS (mesoscale convective system) that moves into the area from the north by Tuesday afternoon. This system could bring severe winds along the leading edge of the squall line and heavy rainfall.

Wednesday will be the last day we see unsettled conditions as a cold front moves in and finally clears us of the showers and storms. Cooler temperatures do move in behind the front knocking temperatures back down to average. For the time of year afternoon highs are around 80 with morning lows slightly below 60 degrees.

Sunny and dry to wrap up the week as high pressure builds across the southeast. High pressure stays around through Mother’s Day weekend before it appears our next front arrives for the following week.