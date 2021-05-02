 

Showers and storms move in, a few strong by Monday afternoon

7 Day Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Showers and a few storms move in later this evening and through the overnight as a warm front lifts northward helping to destablize the atmosphere by ushering in warmer temperatures. We remain unsettled for Monday as we will likely see more showers and storms through the afternoon and evening aided by daytime heating where a few could be on the stronger end.

Tuesday we anticipate warmer temperatures with mid to low 80s and short-term model indications pick up on a MCS (mesoscale convective system) that moves into the area from the north by Tuesday afternoon. This system could bring severe winds along the leading edge of the squall line and heavy rainfall.

Wednesday will be the last day we see unsettled conditions as a cold front moves in and finally clears us of the showers and storms. Cooler temperatures do move in behind the front knocking temperatures back down to average. For the time of year afternoon highs are around 80 with morning lows slightly below 60 degrees.

Sunny and dry to wrap up the week as high pressure builds across the southeast. High pressure stays around through Mother’s Day weekend before it appears our next front arrives for the following week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

75° / 69°
Clear
Clear 0% 75° 69°

Monday

81° / 71°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 86% 81° 71°

Tuesday

82° / 66°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 69% 82° 66°

Wednesday

80° / 57°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 65% 80° 57°

Thursday

77° / 53°
Sunny
Sunny 15% 77° 53°

Friday

77° / 51°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 77° 51°

Saturday

81° / 57°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 81° 57°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
75°

74°

10 PM
Showers
36%
74°

73°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
14%
73°

72°

12 AM
Cloudy
24%
72°

71°

1 AM
Cloudy
17%
71°

70°

2 AM
Cloudy
17%
70°

70°

3 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
70°

70°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
70°

70°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
70°

70°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
70°

70°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
73%
70°

71°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
71°

72°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
72°

74°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
74°

76°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
76°

79°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
73%
79°

80°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
73%
80°

80°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
85%
80°

80°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
86%
80°

77°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
81%
77°

77°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
65%
77°

76°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
76°

77°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
77°

75°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
75°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories