COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Tracking a cold front for Friday that will bring in showers and storms. A few storms could reach severe limits with strong gusty winds up to 60 mph. The greatest area to see these storms will be towards our southwest across Barbour County and areas across the Florida panhandle.

Cooler air moves in for the weekend with patchy frost possible again for Sunday and Monday mornings. Spring officially begins Monday at 5:24 PM while we see temperatures below average with readings in the upper 50s and low 60s.

A few spotty showers are possible on the south side of the viewing area for Tuesday while most of us remain dry and cool. High pressure remains across the region keeping us quiet as temperatures gradually warm for the end of next week.