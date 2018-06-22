Showers and storms not out just yet... Video

We are stuck in this unsettled or energized pattern through Saturday and lingering Sunday, despite the majority of the models clearing us out for the weekend.

I’m seeing the cool front being driven by the upper low over the mid-West sending plenty of wave energy across the Deep South, with still some fast developing storms. Most of the severe threat will be out of the region Saturday but a few significant storms are possible in this directed path.

Left over energy from Friday leaves us all with considerable moisture and high relative humidity and dew points raising the heat index values close to 100° once again.

Sunday a draped front in the region may keep the clouds around and only a few stray showers as we introduce more stable air beginning next week. Back to summer.