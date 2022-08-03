COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)– No major change in our forecast today as showers and storms continue, the best chance will be from 2PM-8PM as we get into the peak heating hours. Not everyone will see storms or rain today but those who do will likely experience heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. Storms will likely stay below severe limits but again one or two may become robust. Highs today will remain seasonable with most of the News 3 viewing area in the low 90s.



Towards the end of the week our chances of rain will begin to decrease, this doesn’t mean that we won’t have a stray shower or two in the forecast but the number of storms or coverage will be low compared to the beginning of the week. The lower rainfall chances mean temperatures slightly warm up, expect highs to reach the low to middle 90s.