Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Tuesday will feature more sunshine and warm temperatures, expect highs to reach the middle to a few upper 80s with an east wind around 5 MPH.

Slightly warmer for Wednesday morning with a mix of sun and clouds but by the afternoon we are warming back to the middle 80s. A “wedge front” will move in by the afternoon and this could kick up a few showers and storms during the daytime heating hours, widespread heavy rain not likely but a few showers may contain a brief downpour.

Off and on chances for a shower or storm will continue for the remainder of the week with high temperatures ranging from the middle to upper 80s. Trending slightly drier for the weekend although I can’t rule out a pop-up shower or two.