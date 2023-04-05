COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Cold front to our west continues to slowly make its way here and due to arrive late Thursday and into Friday before stalling out bringing several chances of showers and storms to the area.

Overnight temperatures remain mild with mostly cloudy skies. A few areas of patchy dense fog could be possible, but not as widespread as previous mornings.

Thursday afternoon temperatures again climb into the mid to upper 80s with a few showers and storms in the afternoon aided by daytime heating as the frontal boundary will be just off towards our north.

Similar conditions for Friday afternoon as the front has yet to push through the area. It will likely move through into the overnight hours into Saturday morning. Once it does, temperatures will be cooler for the weekend with more showers and a few rumbles of thunder.

At the moment, rain appears to move out for Sunday afternoon as we see some drier days ahead in the extended forecast.