Showers and storms return, in waves

The humid air is here to stay and lower 90s will too. We'll add several waves of showers and storms through Saturday, with better chances. Next week we return to our typical summer pattern.

The cold front will remain over the weekend across Mississippi and Tennessee. This will bring better coverage for showers and storms Friday through Saturday.

Readings will remain closer to average, with lower 90s for highs and lower 70s for lows.

