COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Finally seeing dry and quiet conditions across the two-state area this evening, but that will be short lived as we head into Sunday. Mostly clear overnight with readings in the upper 60s before we set our sights on our next system that will bring rain back to the valley.

Sunday afternoon and evening an MCS (mesoscale convective system) will dive southward into Alabama and Georgia bringing a threat of gusty winds and small hail. There is some uncertainty whether a secondary MCS will move into the area overnight and into Monday morning. At this time, rain chances seem to be backing off for Monday afternoon and evening.

A cool front slides into the southeast and fully clears the area by Tuesday morning. This brings drier conditions back to the region for the mid week as temperatures continue to trend warmer. By late week we will likely see readings in the mid to upper 90s, but a few us will cool off as stray showers and storms move into the forecast.

Still tracking Tropical Storm Bret and Tropical Storm Cindy in the Atlantic Ocean. Bret is struggling and will likely weaken sometime tomorrow. Cindy continues to hold strength and will move off towards the northwest just missing the Antilles, but could impact Bermuda in the long range forecast.